New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Day after witnessing a record-breaking spell of heavy rains, Delhiites are likely to experience another spell of heavy downpour today also, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said. Due to the prediction of intense rainfall, the IMD has also issued an orange alert for Thursday and Friday in the city.

The weather department has predicted light rainfall on Wednesday night and moderate rainfall for the next two days, which indicates that the national capital is going to experience another record for monsoon precipitation.

An Orange alert indicates extremely bad weather which has the potential to disrupt vehicular movement and drain closures as well as interruption of power supply. Due to which, the IMD has also advised commuters to avoid vehicular movement as there are high chances of waterlogging on roads causing massive traffic jams.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 25.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday whereas the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department has also predicted that Delhi will witness a cloudy sky with light to moderate rainfall from September 16 to September 21.

The national capital has already recorded 1,146.4 mm of rainfall so far making this monsoon season the wettest monsoon season in the city in the past 46 years. According to the Safdarjung observatory of the IMD, Delhi recorded 1,150 mm of rainfall in the monsoon season in 1975.

Generally, the national capital records 607.7 mm of rainfall between June 1 and September 14. However, this year, the monsoon has dumped 390 mm of rainfall in Delhi till September 14, 2021, which is said to be the highest rainfall in September in the last 77 years.

Apart from Delhi, the IMD has also predicted light intensity rainfall in Uttar Pradesh. "Light intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Katrauli, Gulaothi, and Chandpur (U.P) during the next 2 hours," the weather department tweeted.