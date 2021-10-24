New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Heavy rains lashed several parts of the Delhi-NCR on Sunday, bringing the minimum temperature down to 19 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the sky will remain partly cloudy in the national capital till Monday.



"Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over few places would occur over, and adjoining areas of many places of Entire Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Pilkhua, Barut, Hapur, Ghaziabad, Modinagar, Dadri," the IMD tweeted.

24-10-2021; 1730 IST; Thunderatorm with light to moderate intensity rain with heavy to very heavy intensity rain over few places would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Entire Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Meerut, Pilkhua, Barut, Hapur, Ghaziabad, Modinagar, Dadri, — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 24, 2021



Apart from Delhi-NCR, the weather department also said that hailstorm and heavy rainfall is also expected in Himachal Pradesh, northern Haryana and parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in the next 24 hours.



"Isolated hailstorm also likely over Himachal Pradesh and north Haryana and isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall over eastern parts of Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh during next 24 hours and reduce thereafter," the weather department tweeted.



Meanwhile, several pictures and videos have also surfaced over social media where people can be seen enjoying the not-so-seasonal rainfall and hailstorm in Delhi-NCR on Sunday.

Rains at this time of the year is not normal ! #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/lrP6dj9LrD — Mudit (@MuditHastir) October 24, 2021



According to the real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality index in the national capital was recorded in the moderate category at 144. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.



Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen