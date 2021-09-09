New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: People living in Delhi-NCR woke up to a cloudy sky on Thursday. The region has been receiving light to moderate rainfall for the last few days and if the India Meteorological Department (IMD) is to believed, then heavy rainfall will continue in Delhi-NCR till September 12.



"Light intensity rain/drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi(Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium, Shahadra), Palwal, Meham (Haryana), Garhmukteshwar, Siyana, Jattari (U.P.) during next 2 hours," the IMD tweeted earlier in the day.



As per the IMD's earlier prediction, the national capital was supposed to receive heavy rainfall from September 6 to September 10. However, due to a further shift in a low-pressure area, Delhites may witness heavy downpour till September 12.



“Light rain activity will, however, continue over the next few days. A moderate to heavy spell is likely from September 10 and may last over two days,” a senior IMD official was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.



The maximum temperature in Delhi on Thursday would hover at 35 degrees Celsius whereas the minimum temperature will be at 28 degrees Celsius.



Delhi witnessed a record-breaking downpour in September. According to IMD, Delhi recorded 117.7 mm rainfall on 1 September which is believed to be the highest rainfall in a single day.



According to weather experts, September has not seen a dry phase so far and with the rain forecast in the coming 4-5 days this month is likely to have more rainfall as compared to July and August.

