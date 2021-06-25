Due to higher temperatures and high humidity, there will be discomfort over northwest India during this week.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that Delhi and parts of Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan will have to wait till July to experience the monsoon as the wind system is unlikely to cover the region in the next seven days. Currently, the southwest monsoon is passing through Barmer, Bhilwara, Dholpur, Aligarh, Meerut, Ambala, and Amritsar. It will take some time to proceed towards the northern areas.

"Present meteorological conditions and model forecasts indicate that large-scale features as well as the prevailing wind patterns over the region are not likely to be favourable during the next one week for further advance of the southwest monsoon into the remaining parts of Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab," the IMD said in a statement on Thursday.

However, the weather forecast agency also added that isolated light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur over most parts of northwest India this week.

Today there is a possibility of rains in many states like parts of Sikkim, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, East Madhya, Konkan, Goa, Bihar, and Assam. Isolated place in Odisha is also expected to witness very heavy rainfall.

India has received 28 per cent excess rainfall during this year’s monsoon. Still, in some parts of the country maximum temperatures are likely to rise by two to three degrees Celsius in the northwest and the adjoining central India due to the absence of rains leading to humid weather.

"Heat wave conditions are unlikely over any parts of the country. However, due to higher temperatures and high humidity, there will be discomfort over northwest India during the week," the Meteorological Office said.

The Meteorological Office had earlier predicted that monsoon would reach Delhi by June 15 but so sign of it has been seen yet. The westerly winds persisting in northwest India are said to be blocking the monsoon. Normally, it comes around June but this monsoon has deferred.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha