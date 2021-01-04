Delhi-NCR Weather Updates: Blaming the western cyclonic disturbance for the constant rainfall in Delhi-NCR, the weather department has said that rainfall and thundershowers will continue in the region till Tuesday.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that Delhiites won't get a respite from the constant rains and thundershowers anytime soon, noting that the mercury will further drop in the next few days.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rainfall to occur over some parts of south and West Delhi (Ayanagar, Deramandi, Tughalkabad) and some districts of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and other parts of north India," the IMD has said.

Issuing an 'orange alert', the IMD, however, has said that the temperature won't fall as low as one or two degrees Celsius in Delhi-NCR again. An 'intense' cold wave had hit the national capital on the new year, following which the temperature dropped to 1.1 degrees Celsius in Delhi.

As per IMD, the minimum temperature will stay around nine degrees Celsius in Delhi-NCR in the next two to three days.

Heavy rains had also lashed the Delhi-NCR on Sunday. The Safdarjung observatory said that it recorded 14.8 mm rainfall at 5.30 pm, while the Palam weather station recorded 5.3 mm and Lodhi Road recorded 18.6 mm rainfall.

Heavy rain also led to waterlogging in many parts of the national capital.

Light rains in UP, Haryana, Punjab and north Rajasthan

Light to moderate rains will continue over the next two or three days at isolated parts of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and north Rajasthan, the IMD has said, adding that many areas will experience shallow to moderate fog in the morning till Tuesday.

It has said that a north-south zone of wind confluence was also observed on Sunday from north Punjab to the northeast Arabian Sea, with a strong interaction between southwesterly in association with the western disturbance and lower-level moist southeasterlies.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma