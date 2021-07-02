Delhi-NCR Weather Updates: The weather department has said that the heatwave conditions will continue over the whole of north India for the next seven days.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that the Delhiites will unlikely get a breather from the extremely hot and humid conditions in the next few days as there is "no chance" of monsoon reaching the city till July 7.

The IMD warning came after the city recorded a maximum temperature of 43.1 degrees Celsius on Thursday, the highest for July in around nine years. Delhi had recorded a maximum of 43.5 degrees Celsius on July 2, 2012.

The weather department has said that the heatwave conditions will continue over the whole of north India for the next seven days. Though it said that the intensity of the heatwave will reduce from Friday, there won't be much relief because of the increased humidity.

"The monsoon has covered most of the country except parts of Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana and Punjab. Since June 19, no progress has been observed. Mid-latitude westerly winds, unfavourable Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO) and absence of a low-pressure system over North Bay of Bengal are some of the reasons," the IMD said, as reported by news agency PTI.

The rising mercury levels have also led to an increase in the air quality index (AQI) of the national capital. On Thursday, Delhi's air quality continued to be in the 'poor' category with an AQI of 266 at 8.05 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor" and 401 and 500 "severe".

Meanwhile, the meteorological office had earlier predicted that the wind system may reach Delhi by June 15, which would have been 12 days early. Normally, the monsoon reaches Delhi by June 27 and covers the entire country by July 8. Last year, the wind system had reached Delhi on June 25 and covered the entire country by June 29.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma