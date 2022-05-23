New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Strong rain and winds lashed Delhi-NCR on Monday morning, giving a respite to people from the severe heatwave. The breezy showers were witnessed in several parts of the national capital, including Janpath and Dhaula Kuan. Incidents of trees getting uprooted due to the stormy winds leading to the blocking of roads were also reported from near the Delhi Cantonment area, and Dhaula Kuan. The flight operations at the Delhi Airport have also been affected by bad weather conditions.

"Due to bad weather, flight operations at Delhi Airport are affected. Passengers are requested to get in touch with the airline concerned for updated flight information," announced Delhi Airport.

#WATCH | An uprooted tree blocks road near Delhi Cantonment area following strong winds and rain, as parts of National Capital receive rainfall. pic.twitter.com/xLtnV8r3I8 — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2022

Amid strong winds and rain, uprooted trees block roads in parts of Delhi.



Visuals from Dhaula Kuan. pic.twitter.com/6sVQ8zJItU — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2022

The Met department has said that dust storms and thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with a speed of 50-80 km/h are "very likely" to continue over Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas for the next few hours. During this time several areas are also likely to face power cuts.

IMD has suggested people to stay indoors, close windows & doors and avoid travel if possible. It has also asked not to take shelter under trees. Further, people are advised to unplug electric appliances and keep away from all the objects that conduct electricity.

3. Do not lie on concrete floors and do not lean against concrete walls.



4. Unplug electrical/ electronic appliances.



5. Immediately get out of water bodies.



6. Keep away from all the objects that conduct electricity. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 23, 2022

Meanwhile, IMD has predicted the duststorm/thunderstorm, lightning and rain over Delhi & neighborhood areas is likely to cause following impacts.

1. Damage to vulnerable structures.

2. Damage to kutcha houses/walls and huts.

3. Traffic disruption on roads.

4. Occasional reduction in visibility.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha