Delhi-NCR Weather Forecast: As per the weather department, the capital received 126.8 mm of rain on September 13, 2002. So far, the highest rainfall in this month was 172.6 mm on September 16, 1963.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhiites on Friday woke up to sunny weather after three days of heavy rainfall in the national capital. However, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate intensity rainfall will continue in Delhi and other adjoining areas on Friday.

According to the IMD, South-East Delhi, East Delhi and Preet Vihar areas are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall within the next 2 hours. "Light to moderate intensity rain would like to occur over isolated places of South-East Delhi, East-Delhi, Preet-vihar, Panipat, Safido, Karnal, Kaithal, Fatehabad, Adampur, Barwala, Narwana (Haryana), Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, Kandhala, Shamli, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Deoband, Gangoh (U.P), Sidhmukh, Bhadra, Sadulpur (Rajasthan) and adjoining areas during the next 2 hours," it tweeted.

In the last 24 hours, IMD recorded 117. mm of rain till 8:30 am on Thursday, which is the highest rainfall in September in 19 years. As per the weather department, the capital received 126.8 mm of rain on September 13, 2002. So far, the highest rainfall in this month was 172.6 mm on September 16, 1963. Due to the torrential rains, roads, residential areas, schools, hospitals and markets were knee-deep in water, and the movement of about 25 trains was also affected.

Meanwhile, IMD has also predicted thunderstorms in Delhi and other adjoining areas such as NCR, Haryana, Punjab and others. Also, rainfall activity over Central India is likely to increase from September 5, with moderate to heavy rainfalls over Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

Delhi has been witnessing heavy rainfall since Tuesday morning causing waterlogging in several parts of the city, including the stretch of roads near the All Indian Institue of Medical Science (AIIMS). Due to the continuous rainfall for three days, vehicular movement was also affected, causing heavy traffic in several areas.

As per IMD, the cumulative rainfall from August 31, 8:30 am to September 1, 8:30 am in Delhi's Safdarjung was recorded at 112.1 mm, in Palam, it was 71.1 mm, at Lodi road, it was 120.2 mm, at Ridge 81.6 mm, and in Ayanagar it was 68.2 mm.

