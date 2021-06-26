On Saturday, Delhi witnessed strong winds and heavy downpours which brought relief for the people. As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi may experience light to moderate rain over isolated places of the city, along with a wind speed of 20 to 40 km per hour.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhites are frustrated due to excessive heat and humidity. With the temperature reaching 40 degrees, the heat is at its peak in the national capital. However, on Saturday, Delhi witnessed strong winds and heavy downpours which brought relief for the people. As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi may experience light to moderate rain over isolated places of the city, along with a wind speed of 20 to 40 km per hour.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain with a wind speed of 20-40 Km/h would occur over isolated places of South-Delhi, East-Delhi, Nuh, Tizara, Rewari, Faridabad (Haryana), Noida, Greater-Noida, Indirapuram (U.P.) and adjoining areas during next 2 hours (sic)," the IMD tweeted.

On Friday evening, Delhi witnessed gusty winds which were over 40 km per hour accompanied with light rains. The weather department has predicted that light rain will continue in the national capital on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 25.6 degrees Celsius, which is below three notches. Whereas the maximum temperature was recorded in the city at 38.7 degrees Celsius. Humidity level, on the other hand, was recorded at 45 per cent at 5.30 pm.

"Adjoining areas like Badurgarh, Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Gannaur, Sonipat and Gohana are also likely to witness a shift in weather," the IMD had said earlier.

"Further progress is unlikely in the remaining parts of the country, including in Delhi for the next seven days at least," it added.

So far monsoon has covered the entire country except for parts of Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab. “The salient feature of the monsoon in 2021 is its progress to eastern, central, and adjoining northwest India earlier than normal (up to 7-10 days). However, further progress over the remaining parts of the country is unlikely during the next seven days,” the IMD has said.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen