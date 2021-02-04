Traffic Updates: In its advisory, the traffic police said, 'for those coming to Delhi from UP, the Ghazipur border is closed. People are advised to take routes passing through Maharajpur, Chilla, DND, Apsara, Bhopra and Loni borders.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In wake of the ongoing farmers' protest at the outskirts of Delhi from last over two months, several border joining the national capital with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana remain closed on Thursday. The Delhi Traffic Police today informed that Delhi borders including Singhu and Ghazipur borders will remain closed for traffic movement.

The Delhi Traffic Police also issued an advisory today for the commuters coming from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi. In its advisory, the traffic police said, 'for those coming to Delhi from Uttar Pradesh, the Ghazipur border is closed. People are advised to take routes passing through Maharajpur, Chilla, DND, Apsara, Bhopra and Loni borders.

Apart from Ghazipur and Singhu border, Piau Maniyari, Saboli and Auchandi borders are also closed for traffic movement in wake of the farmers' protest. Traffic movement is also closed on both carriageways of Raisina Road.

"Singhu, Piau Maniyari, Saboli, Auchandi borders are closed. Lampur, Safiabad, Singhu school and Palla toll tax borders are open. Pl follow an alternate route. Traffic is heavy and diverted from NH44. Pls avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK road and NH 44," it said in a tweet.

List of routes closed for traffic movement:

Harewali Border

Mangesh Pur Border

Tikri Border

Jharoda Border

Dhansa Border

Singhu Border

Ghazipur Border

Piau Maniyari Border

Saboli Border

Auchandi Border

Meanwhile, protesting farmers have announced a 'chakka jam' by blocking all state and national highways for 3 hours on February 6. Security at the Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri borders remain tightened as the Delhi Police has cemented nails near barricades. Barbed wire and cement barricades have been planted on the roads to restrict the movement of the farmers.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait had warned the farmers' agitation will not conclude unless government repeals the three newly enacted agriculture laws and it may go on till October. "Our slogan is 'Kanoon Wapsi Nahi toh Ghar Wapasi Nahi'. This agitation will not conclude before October, it will not end anytime soon," Tikait had said.

"The government's strategy to stop the farmers is going to backfire as it will restrict movements of farm produces to various places and in turn harm common people. I urge all of you to be prepared to carry this movement till October/November. Let the government do as much fencing as they want to do," he added.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan