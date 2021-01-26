Delhi-NCR Traffic Restrictions:The Kisan Gantantra Parade will move into Delhi from three border points namely Ghazipur, Tikri and Singhu. The first rally will begin from Singhu Border and will pass through Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Republic Day 2021: India is celebrating its 72nd Republic Day today that is on January 26. On this day in the year 1950, the Constitution of India came into effect, three years after Purna Swaraj. As everyone is gearing to celebrate the day with full fervour and pomp, farmers on the other hand are holding a tractor rally against the three fresh farm laws.

The Kisan Gantantra Parade will move into Delhi from three border points namely Ghazipur, Tikri and Singhu. The first rally will begin from Singhu Border and will pass through Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, DTU, Shahabad Dairy, Barwala Village, Pooth Khurd Village, Kanjhawala T-Point, Kanjhawala Chowk, Kutubgarh, Auchandi Border and Kharkhoda Toll Plaza. The second rally will start from Tikri Border and pass through Nangloi, Baprola Village and Najafgar.

With several routes closed in Delhi due to both Republic Day and tractor rally, Delhiites are facing problems to commute. Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory in regard to this, so, if you are planning to spend the day out today then have a look at these updates.

Here are the latest updates on Delhi traffic:

Traffic is very heavy on GTK road, Outer ring road, Badli road, KN Katzu Marg, Madhuban chowk, Kanjhawala Road, Palla Road, Narela & DSIDC Narela roads. Please avoid these roads.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY:

Traffic Advisory:

All are advised to follow the given traffic advisory & avoid these roads today as traffic will be diverted as per given diversion plan & traffic will be very very heavy on these roads.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv