Delhi-NCR Night Curfew: In Delhi, the night curfew begins at 10 pm and continue till 5 am. During this time, people who are engaged in essential and emergency services are allowed to travel.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India has been hit hard by the second wave of coronavirus pandemic, forcing several states and union territories (UTs) to reimpose restrictions, including weekend lockdowns and night curfews, to control the spread of the deadly infection.

Cases have also been rising across the National Capital Region (NCR), which has forced the local administration in Delhi, Ghaziabad and Noida to impose a night curfew. The three cities have also issued guidelines for the night curfew, making it confusing for passengers to travel during the restricted period.

In Delhi, the night curfew begins at 10 pm and continue till 5 am. During this time, people who are engaged in essential and emergency services are allowed to travel. People are travelling to and from airports, railway stations and interstate bus terminals are also exempted during the night curfew period but would need to show their tickets.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has also said that Central and Delhi government officials involved in emergency services such as health and family welfare and all related medical establishments, police, prisons, home guards, civil defence, fire and emergency services are exempted.

It, however, has said that people travelling from one state to another will not be allowed to travel during the night curfew hours. The DDMA has also said that people engaged in commercial and private establishments, including grocery, fruits and vegetable shops, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish, animal fodder, medical equipment shops, banks, insurance offices and ATMs, private security agencies, media persons, telecom and Internet services, Information Technology and IT-enabled services, e-commerce of essential services, would need an e-pass to travel during the curfew.

Employees of petrol pumps, LPG, CNG, petroleum and gas retail and storage outlets, power generation, transmission and distribution units, cold storage and warehousing services, manufacturing units of essential commodities are also exempted from carrying e-pass.

Following in line with the DDMA order, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has also said that its services will be closed for those who are not eligible to travel during the night curfew period.

"In view of the imposition of night curfew in Delhi starting tonight, entry in Metro from 10 pm to 5 am will be allowed only to those passengers who fall in essential category, as per govt order, after verification of their valid IDs by DMRC and CISF personnel," the DMRC said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the night curfew orders are also similar in Noida and Ghaziabad where the restrictions will begin at 10 pm and continue till 5 am. During this period, all movement of essential goods, commodities and essential and medical services will continue.

Coronavirus cases have been rising in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram over the last few days. So far the deadly infection has affected over 6.98 lakh in the national capital. Meanwhile, it has affected more than 26,000 in Noida so far.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma