New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The long wait of the Delhiites came to an end on Wednesday as the Southeast Monsoon finally made its way to the national capital bringing relief from the scorching heatwave. The monsoon, this year, reached the national capital 16 days behind the usual onset making it the most delayed monsoon in the last 15 years.

Visual posted by news agency ANI showed spell of rains drenching several areas in the national capital including Sardarjung, Connaught Place, areas near India Gate and parts of South Delhi. The arrival of the monsoon was confirmed by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). "The monsoon has arrived in Delhi," senior IMD scientist K Jenamani said today morning.

Normally, the monsoon reaches Delhi by June 27. It covers the entire country by July 8. Last year, the wind system had reached Delhi on June 25 and covered the entire country by June 29. The weather department had a tough time forecasting the advancement of monsoon over Delhi this year.

