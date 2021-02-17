The Railway board has permitted Nothern Railway to run 35 local trains amid the coronavirus pandemic. Here check out the complete list of local trains

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: After Mumbai, Delhi-NCR local trains services to be restored on February 22. The Railway board has permitted Nothern Railway to run 35 local trains. Along with Delhi local trains, neighbouring cities' local trains will also resume, such as, from Delhi to Ghaziabad, Palwal, Panipat, among others. The passengers can now travel with unreserved tickets, however, they have to pay the price of an express train.

The services of Indian Railways were affected ever since COVID-19 outbreak in the nation followed by the nationwide lockdown. The trains services resumed several months after seeing a steady decrease in the case. The Delhi-NCR passengers have also been demanding the officials to resume the operations as they were facing problems in commuting.

Also, farmers protest at several Delhi borders added fuel to their problems, as daily commuters are facing a hard time commuting to the workplace. So, keeping all these things in mind, Nothern Railway requested the Railway Board for permission to resume the operations.

Railway Board officials have permitted to run some trains amid coronavirus pandemic. They have also asked the Nothern Railway board to ensure necessary COVID-19 guidelines laid by the government. The trains that will run on the tracks will be 14 passenger trains, 5 EMUs (Electrical Multiple Units), 10 MEMUs (Mainline Electrical Multiple Units) and 6 DMUs (Diesel Multiple Units).

Here have a look at the complete list of Delhi-NCR local trains:

Bareilly-Old Delhi Passenger (54075)

Old Delhi-Bareilly Passenger (54076)

Shakurbasti-Palwal EMU (64016)

Ghaziabad-Shakurbasti EMU (64031)

Palwal-Ghaziabad EMU (64053)

Hazrat Nizamuddin-Kurukshetra EMU (64461)

Kurukshetra-Hazrat Nizamuddin MEMU (64462)

Old Delhi-Saharanpur MEMU (64557)

Saharanpur-Old Delhi MEMU (64558)

Old Delhi-Saharanpur DMU (74021)

Saharanpur-Old Delhi DMU (74024)

All these trains have been given the status of Express as they are running amid the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, Nothern Railway officials are making necessary arrangements to resume the operations and curb the outspread of COVID-19 keeping in mind the guidelines.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv