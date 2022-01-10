New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With India continuing to see a sharp rise in covid cases, the nation in the last 24 hours recorded 1,79,723 new coronavirus cases, raising the total tally to 3.57 crores, including over 4,000 cases of Omicron and it also reported 146 related deaths. Meanwhile, Delhi, and the adjoining cities or National Capital Region remained on high alert with the surge in cases.

As per the data provided by Union Health Ministry, the daily positivity rate of India was recorded at 13.29 percent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 7.92 percent. India conducted 13,52,717 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours. The country has conducted 69,15,75,352 tests so far, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data.

Meanwhile, the cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive have crossed 151.94 crores.

Delhi logged the highest cases since May 1:

The National capital in the last 24 hours logged around 22, 751 new coronavirus cases and saw its highest spike since May 1, 2021. As per a bulletin issued by the health department, the positivity rate for the day stands at 23.53 percent.

With this, the total cases of the COVID-19 in the city have gone up to 15,49,730 including 60,733 active cases.

As many as 10,179 people recovered from the infection during the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries in the national capital to 14,63,837. However, the city also reported 17 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours. So far, 25,160 people have succumbed to the infection in Delhi. Meanwhile, Gurugram and Faridabad in the adjoining states also saw a rise in new cases of coronavirus.

Gurugram, Faridabad Covid Cases:

The NCR region comprising of Gurugram recorded 2,338 new cases of the novel coronavirus. With no new fatality in the city. Gurugram remained the worst-hit city of Haryana. Apart from it, Faridabad on the other hand reported 878 new covid cases in the last 24 hours.

Ghaziabad, Noida Covid cases:

With 1,149 new cases in Noida, the total tally has risen to 4,612 and around 992 new cases of coronavirus in Ghaziabad, the total tally inched to 3,397. The two cities saw a massive surge and as per the latest health bulleting of the state, they account for almost 30.44 percent of active cases of the state Uttar Pradesh.

Posted By: Ashita Singh