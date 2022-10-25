Delhi-NCR Air Quality Turns 'Very Poor' On Diwali Night, Still AQI Second Best In 7 Years

THE AIR Quality Index(AQI)of Delhi-NCR hit the "very poor" category on Diwali night.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in the overall Delhi region was in the "very poor" category, recorded at 323. The AQI in the Delhi University and airport area remained in the "very poor" category at 365 and 354. While at Gurugram, the AQI remained in the 'poor' category at 342.

Air pollution worsens in Delhi-NCR on the night of Diwali, air quality plummets to 'Very Poor' category in Delhi and Noida. pic.twitter.com/1GkAyt952F — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2022

As reported by Swiss organisation IQAir, Delhi on Diwali was the most polluted city in the world, followed by Lahore in Pakistan.

However, the 24-hour average quality index(AQI) of 312 was still the second best for Diwali day in seven years. The AQI recorded on Diwali in 2018 was 281.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi had an AQI of 382 on Diwali last year, 414 in 2020, 337 in 2019, 319 in 2017, and 431 in 2016.

An AQI of between 301 and 400 is considered to be "very poor" and can cause respiratory illness with prolonged exposure, according to the CPCB.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has also prohibited the manufacture, storage, sale, and bursting of firecrackers this year, imposing fines and jail terms in the event of a violation.But, Delhi and the adjoining areas witnessed the bursting of firecrackers, which has led to a depreciation in the air quality.

The Delhi government has also announced the "Red Light On Gaadi Off" programme in an effort to reduce traffic pollution.

In order to lessen traffic pollution, government officials and politicians will also encourage commuters to turn off their cars at red lights.

The burning of stubble in the nearby states of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan during the winter months also has an impact on the air quality in the nation's capital.

(With Agency Inputs)