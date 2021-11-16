New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: No relief for Delhi-NCR's residence as the air quality remains in the 'very poor category for the third consecutive day. Now, according to meteorologists and environmental experts, air quality is likely to get worsen in the next three days due to biomass burning and local pollution.

Experts' views on worsening air quality

Dr Gufran Baig, Director of SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research), Ministry of Earth Sciences, said that from November 16, the level of air pollution will increase very rapidly. He further added that if the stubble burning is not controlled then, the air quality will worsen in Delhi.

Vivek Chattopadhyay of the Center for Science and Environment said that the level of pollution has considerably increased due to which the wind speed in Delhi is very low. Apart from this, the incoming smoke of stubble is worsening the situation. He requested the government, to curb the number of vehicles, reduce the cases of burning of garbage and crackdown on industries that increase pollution in Delhi-NCR.

Meteorologist Samarjit Chaudhary also raised the concern and said that the wind speed will be very low in Delhi for the next three days, and due to this, the level of air pollution is likely to increase further.

Talking about health-related problems, Dr Narendra Saini, chairman of the Scientific Committee of Delhi Medical Council, said that due to the different chemicals and particles present in the air, people can experience problems such as asthma, hypertension, blood pressure, headache, burning eyes, skin allergies, etc. PM 2.5 is a very small particle that can be inhaled into your blood and can lead to many difficulties. Not just this, living in excess pollution can also cause a heart attack.

Precautions

SAFAR issued an advisory that:

- Elderly, children and people, who are suffering from respiratory diseases, should avoid stepping out of the house. Should not engage in much physical work, and people with asthma should keep their medicines close by.

- If needed, step out of the house in the morning or evening.

- Instead of jogging, go for a light walk

- Keep the windows of the house closed.

- Avoid burning candles or wood in the house.

- Clean the house with a wet mop instead of a vacuum cleaner.

- Must wear an N-95 or P-100 mask when stepping out of the house.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv