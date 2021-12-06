New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: People in Delhi woke up to a foggy morning on December 6, reducing the visibility. The air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the 'very poor' category, with AQI clocking 311, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). The PM 10 levels were recorded at 255 in the 'poor' category and PM 2.5 levels were recorded at 132 in the 'very poor' category.

In neighbouring areas such as Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram, the Air Quality Index stands at 342, 300 and 255, respectively.

Seeing no improvement in the air quality level, SAFAR has issued an advisory such as avoid outdoor physical activity and heavy exertion. Also, schools in Delhi-NCR has been advised to shut down as it will affect the health of children.

SAFAR further predicted that in the coming days, AQI will deteriorate to 321 but will remain in the 'very poor' category. “Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to drop leading to a more stable atmosphere reducing convective mixing. The net effect is to improve air quality but it is likely to remain within ‘upper end of poor’ or lower end of ‘very poor.’ On December 8, winds are expected to decrease but AQI is likely to remain in ‘very poor’ category. Low mixing layer height is preventing efficient dispersion of pollutants,” SAFAR said.

Meanwhile, the Centre's Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has constituted 40 flying squads to monitor and inspect the compliance of the panel's directions to control air pollution in Delhi-NCR. 12 inspection teams each for NCR, Haryana and Delhi have been formed to monitor the air quality situation in the area.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv