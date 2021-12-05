New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Air pollution in Delhi-NCR has been touching alarming levels recently. Last week, the average level of AQI in NCR cities was more than 300. However, there was a big improvement in the air quality on Saturday. According to the Air Quality Monitoring Stations of Meerut, the AQI in Pallavpuram around 48 hours ago was 309, while it was 248 on Saturday. Similarly, the AQI in Jai Bhim Nagar dropped from 303 to 242.

A major reason behind this improvement is said to be the fall of mercury in the region. Explaining this, Dr. Yogendra Kumar, a scientist of the Regional Pollution Control Board, in conversation with Prem Dutt Bhatt of Dainik Jagran said, when the temperature falls polluted particles floating in the air get deposited in the lower layer, and due to this PM (Particulate Matter) 2.5 increases. However, when the sun shines or the wind blows, the air pressure is lower, and microscopic toxic particles fly up to the top, reducing the amount of particulate matter in the air.

Why is there more pollution in Delhi-NCR, particularly Meerut?

Recently the government has introduced a lot of infrastructural projects in NCR. For example, there is a plan for the construction of roads and metro on a large scale in Meerut, due to which the flying dust pollutes the air. Plus, the use of old diesel vehicles in the region emits carbon dioxide and monoxide along with smoke which pollutes the air. The level of Sulfur also increases due to these reasons. Other industrial and agricultural activities like burning garbage or making jaggery from sugarcane in the villages contribute to the same.

What do doctors say?

Polluted air can reach the lungs and create health issues like allergies and inflammation. It contains dangerous gases like Sulfur, ozone, and monoxide that can cause asthma, COPD, respiratory attacks, and heart diseases. Therefore, it is important to wear a surgical mask before setting out, particularly in polluted areas, said Dr. Arvind, Professor, Medical College, Department of Medicine, as quoted by Dainik Jagran.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha