New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Residents of Delhi woke up to a chilly winter morning on Saturday with the minimum temperature dipping to 6 degrees Celsius. As per the prediction of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cold wave spell along with fog will prevail in the national capital till January 20.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature in the capital on Saturday is likely to hover at 15 degrees Celsius. As per IMD, a 'cold day' is considered when the minimum temperature is less than 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum is at least 4.5 degrees Celsius below normal.

On Friday, Delhi witnessed this year's first cold day and the season's longest foggy day. The weather department has predicted that this combination will prevail in the coming days. This was the season's second cold day, as on December 18, 2021, the national capital recorded the season's first cold day. Dense to moderate fog is predicted in Delhi for the next four days, the IMD said.

Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital stood in the ‘very poor’ category. As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) India, the AQI in Delhi stood at 339 (overall).

As per SAFAR’s data, the level of PM 2.5 and PM 10 in the air in the national capital on Saturday stood at 170 in the ‘very poor’ and 283 in the 'poor' category respectively.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The air quality in the neighbouring cities of NCR like Noida (sector 125) and Gurugram (sector 51) stood at 272 and 295 respectively.

The SAFAR has predicted that due to prevailing partially cloudy conditions, low wind speed, and moderate mixing layer height leading to weak ventilation of pollutants, the air quality in the national capital is likely to remain in the 'very poor' category till January 17. After January 17, the AQI is likely to improve because of the relatively higher wind speed diluting pollutants near the surface.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen