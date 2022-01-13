New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhites woke up to a foggy Thursday morning, and the minimum temperature in the capital was recorded at 10.0 degrees Celsius. The national capital is once again battling extreme cold wave conditions, the India Meteorologic Department (IMD) said. According to the IMD scientist RK Jenamani, the minimum temperature in Delhi can reach 6 degrees Celsius by Saturday. He added that due to a fresh spell of snowfall in the mountain region, the national capital is witnessing cold waves.

The met department also predicted that Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi are going to witness dense fog over the next four to five days till January 16.

The air quality in Delhi on Thursday morning stood in the 'moderate' category, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) clocking at 142, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). The SAFAR has predicted that the air quality in the national capital is likely to deteriorate to the ‘poor’ category in the coming days.

“Prevailing partially cloudy conditions with the maximum temperature gradually increasing and moderate wind speed, air quality is likely to change gradually to ‘poor’... Mixing layer height is likely to be below 1 km resulting in moderate dispersion. From January 15 onwards, air quality is expected to improve due to high wind speed causing strong ventilation of near-surface pollutants,” SAFAR said.

As per SAFAR’s data, the level of PM 2.5 and PM 10 in the air in the national capital on Thursday stood at 73 in the ‘moderate’ and 119 in the 'moderate` category respectively.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Meanwhile, the AQI in the neighbouring cities of NCR like Noida (sector 125) and Gurugram (sector 51) stood at 214 and 323 respectively.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen