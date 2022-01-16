New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi on Sunday woke up to a foggy weather with an overall temperature recorded at 8 degrees Celsius. The city is predicted to experience dense fog to very dense fog in the morning and night hours from Sunday onwards, according to the India Meteorological Department. Cold day to severe cold day conditions are also predicted in isolated pockets of Delhi in the next two days as per IMD's prediction.

"Dense to Very Dense Fog in night/morning hours in isolated pockets over Western Himalayan Region, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, MP and Rajasthan during next 2 days," IMD tweeted on Saturday.

"Cold Day to Severe Cold Day Conditions in isolated pockets very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan during next 2 days," it added.

An orange alert has been issued as the maximum temperature at Delhi's main weather station, Safdarjung, dropped below 15 degrees Celsius for the first time in two years on Saturday- coldest day conditions since January 2020.

The air quality in Delhi turned 'very poor' again on Sunday days after some respite due to rain activities. Currently, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital stands at 301.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The level of PM 2.5 and PM 10 in Delhi's air stood at 121 and 212 respectively, as per the data given by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) India.

However, according to SAFAR's prediction, the air quality in Delhi is expected to improve marginally and shift to the moderate category in the next three days.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha