New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The cold wave spell over northwest India entered its Day 5 on Tuesday (December 21). It started on December 16-17 night and is still continuing. The current temperature in Delhi as of 8 am is 5.4 degrees Celcius according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). A day earlier, the temperature dipped to as low as 3.1 degrees Celcius in Delhi's Lodhi Road observatory.

IMD has also issued an orange alert of cold to severe waves in Delhi and other states for the next 24 hours. However, no significant change in minimum temperatures is likely over most parts of Northwest India (except Rajasthan), Central & East India and Maharashtra during the next 2 days. The temperature is expected to rise by 3-5°C over Northwest India in the coming days. There is also a possibility of drizzling on December 24 or 25, RK Jenamani, Director General of Meteorology at IMD said.

"Cold Wave to Severe Cold Wave conditions very likely to continue in some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Rajasthan and MP during next 24 hours and cold wave conditions at isolated pockets for subsequent 24 hrs. It is very likely to abate thereafter over above areas," said the IMD.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality on Tuesday deteriorated and slipped to the 'very poor' category with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 316, as per SAFAR-India.

The air quality in Noida and Gurugram also slipped to the 'very poor' category with AQI ranging from 301 to 400.

On the other hand, the air quality of Mumbai and Pune cities is in 'poor' category.

As per the SAFAR, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

