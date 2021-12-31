New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: People living in the national capital are gearing up to ring in a chilly New Year as the cold wave spell over the national capital continues. According to the India Meteorological Department, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 3.8 degrees Celsius and 7.0 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung and Palam respectively on Friday morning.

As per IMD's prediction, the temperature in the national capital is likely to hover between 4.0 degrees Celsius to 8.0 degrees Celsius from the 1st of January to the 5th of January. Earlier, the national capital has experienced cold wave conditions on December 20 and 21 when the minimum temperature settled at 3.2 degrees Celsius. The weather department declares a cold wave if the minimum temperature slips to 4 degrees Celsius.

As per IMD's prediction, northwest India will be in the grip of a severe cold wave till January 3. According to IMD's definition, a severe cold wave is when the minimum temperature dips to two degrees Celsius.

The air quality in the capital again dropped to a 'very poor' zone. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city (Anand Vihar) was recorded at 308 on Friday morning.

Meanwhile, the AQI in the neighbouring cities of NCR like Noida (sector 125) and Gurugram (sector 51) stood at 249 and 363 respectively.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen