New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi on Monday woke up to cold day conditions with overall temperature as of 8 am at 9.4 degrees Celsius- slightly warmer than yesterday when the overall temperature was recorded at 8 degrees Celsius in the morning.

Despite the increase in the temperature, Delhi is experiencing cold wave conditions and is predicted to witness a chilly weather in the next 24 hours according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

"Cold Day to Severe Cold Day Conditions in isolated pockets very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan during next 24 hours, " IMD tweeted.

The national capital may also experience a foggy day ahead in isolated parts of the city according to IMD's prediction dated January 15.

"Dense to Very Dense Fog in night/morning hours in isolated pockets over Western Himalayan Region, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, MP and Rajasthan during next 2 days," IMD tweeted on Saturday.

The air quality in Delhi on Monday marginally improved and plunged to the 'poor' category from 'very poor' recorded yesterday. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded at 262 on Monday morning several numbers less than yesterday when the AQI was recorded at 301.

The level of PM 2.5 and PM 10 in Delhi's air also improved marginally and dropped to 109 and 172, respectively, as per the data given by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research ( SAFAR).

The air quality is further going to improve in Delhi and shift to 'moderate' category from its current status in the next three days, as per SAFAR's prediction.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

