Delhi Gurugram Expressway Witnesses Massive Traffic Ahead Of Diwali | Watch

WITH the festival of lights, Diwali just two days away, massive traffic snarled on the Sarhaul border at the Delhi-Gurugram expressway on Friday, reported news agency ANI.

The video which is now making rounds on social media shows hundreds of vehicles stuck in the traffic jam. Delhi and Gurugram traffic police, reportedly, created designated parking sites and asked the citizens to not park their vehicles at any other location.

Meanwhile, the five-day-long festival of Diwali will start on Saturday, October 22, 2022, with Dhanteras and will end on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, with people celebrating Bhai Dooj.

#WATCH | Massive traffic snarl continues on the Sarhaul border at the Delhi-Gurugram expressway. pic.twitter.com/Qh9bNlmK4V — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2022

Earlier, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee on September 14, 2022, put a complete ban on the sale, manufacture, storage, and bursting of firecrackers keeping in view the increasing pollution in the national capital during winter.

The DPCC order stated that "There will be a "Complete Ban" on all kinds of firecrackers manufacturing, storage, selling (including delivery through online marketing platforms) and bursting up to January 1, 2023, in the territory of NCT of Delhi."

However, a plea was filed by the Bharatiya Janata leader Manoj Tiwari seeking an urgent hearing on a petition challenging the blanket ban on firecrackers in Delhi. The Supreme Court meanwhile rejected the plea on Thursday asking the petitioner to let people breathe clean air.

"Spend your money on sweets," said the bench headed by Justice M.R. Shah.

Haryana government, on the other hand, put a complete ban on firecrackers but allowed people to celebrate the festival using green crackers. He also added that people need to take care of the environment even during the festival.

The order by the government came following the orders from the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) and the National Green Tribunal.

“To control stubble burning, the State Government has implemented a framework which includes in-situ crop residue management, ex-situ management, effective monitoring, enforcement and wide reach of Information Education and Communication (IEC) activities,” said Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in a statement.