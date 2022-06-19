New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A Delhi-bound SpiceJet flight on Sunday caught fire mid-air soon after it took off from Bihar's capital and landed safely back at Patna airport, officials informed. According to airport officials, the flight's engine caught fire after the flight took off. All the 185 passengers on board are safely deboarded from the plane, officials informed.

"The Delhi-bound flight had returned to Patna airport after locals noticed a fire in the aircraft & informed district & airport officials. All 185 passengers were safely deboarded. The reason is a technical glitch, engineering team analysing further," said Patna DM Chandrashekhar Singh

After further investigation, it was found that Patna-Delhi's flight caught fire after a bird hit. Directorate General of Civil Aviation said, "Delhi-bound SpiceJet flight returned to Patna after a bird hit and one engine shuts in the air, all on-board passengers safe."

Meanwhile, an alternate flight is being arranged by SpiceJet airlines. This incident is a matter of investigation said the Director of Patna airport on Sunday.

#WATCH Patna-Delhi SpiceJet flight safely lands at Patna airport after catching fire mid-air, all 185 passengers safe#Bihar pic.twitter.com/vpnoXXxv3m — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2022

A video of the SpiceJet plane, posted by news agency ANI, shows passengers deboarding the flight at the runway.

#WATCH Delhi bound SpiceJet flight returns to Patna airport after reporting technical glitch which prompted fire in the aircraft; All passengers safely rescued pic.twitter.com/Vvsvq5yeVJ — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2022

Meanwhile, soon after the incident happened Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi took to Twitter and said this is playing with the lives of passengers. “Repeatedly been raising this with the minister, with the aviation secretary. Don’t know when they will rise to the occasion and avoid a major mishap waiting to happen,” Chaturvedi tweeted.

Posted By: Ashita Singh