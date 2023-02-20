Delhi-Bound Air India Flight Diverted To London Due To Medical Emergency

AN AIR India non-stop flight bound for New Delhi from New York was diverted to London due to a medical emergency on board on Monday.

"Air India AI-102 John F. Kennedy International Airport to Delhi flight diverted to London due to a medical emergency," an official said.

According to the information, the flight that departed from New York at 11.05 p.m. on Sunday was scheduled to arrive at Delhi airport at 11.25 p.m. on Monday.

According to data available on the flight tracking website Flightradar24, the flight is being operated with a Boeing 777-337 (ER) aircraft.

The official said the flight was diverted to London due to a medical emergency onboard. After deplaning the passenger concerned, the flight will take off from London for Delhi, the official added. However, more details about the medical emergency could not be immediately ascertained.

The flight is likely to be delayed by at least 6-7 hours before it lands in Delhi, according to a wide-body aircraft pilot.

Earlier on Monday, an IndiGo flight operating from Delhi to Deogarh was diverted to Lucknow following a specific bomb threat. The plane was later cleared for take off as the threat call turned out to be a hoax.

In a similar incident in mid-January, a Madurai-Delhi IndiGo flight was diverted to the Indore airport following a medical emergency of a passenger mid-air.