Delhi-Bengaluru SpiceJet Passengers Stranded At Delhi Airport Aerobridge; DGCA Seeks Report

In a recent incident of mismanagement at the Delhi airport, passengers of a Bengaluru-bound flight were reportedly 'locked' for a long time at the aerobridge. Reacting to the incident, which took place earlier this week, aviation watchdog DGCA has sought a report from SpiceJet.

According to claims made in a video shared on social media, passengers of SpiceJet flight SG 8133 from Delhi to Bengaluru had to wait for a long time at the aerobridge on Tuesday. In the video, a passenger had shared the inconvenience he and his co-passengers had to face.

On Wednesday late evening, SpiceJet said the flight was delayed due to weather disruption that led to incoming crew exceeding their duty time limit.

Earlier today, a senior DGCA official said the regulator is looking into the incident and "will seek a report from the airline", news agency PTI reported.

In its statement on Wednesday, SpiceJet said the flight was delayed on account of weather disruption in the network and the aircraft's previous rotation.

"As a result of this, the incoming crew was not legal to operate the subsequent flight to Bengaluru and crew was arranged from another incoming flight which was legal as per duty-time limitation," it had said.

According to the statement, as passengers had completed the security check they were requested to wait at the aerobridge.

"Water was served to passengers who were on the lower floor near the aircraft door and aerobridge passage. The video was shot outside of the boarding gate that had limited access. All passengers on the said flight were provided service recovery vouchers," it added.

Further, the airline said the turnaround time for this flight exceeded 20 minutes more than the average for a Boeing aircraft, which is 40-45 minutes.

In the past few days, the DGCA has issued show cause notices to Air India for incidents of passenger misbehaviour onboard two international flights. Go First has also been served a show cause notice after 55 passengers who were to board a Delhi flight were left behind in a coach at Bangalore airport.

(With agency inputs)