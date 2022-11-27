Delhi-Based Youtuber Couple Booked For Honey Trapping Businessman, Extorting Rs 80 Lakh

A YOUTUBER couple based in Delhi have been booked for allegedly extorting over Rs 80 lakh from a businessman, according to news agency PTI. According to the police, the businessman was honeytrapped and was later threatened with being framed in a false rape case.

The victim, the owner of an advertisement company, filed a complaint in August, but the couple moved to court for interim bail, which resulted in the petition being quashed, and an FIR was filed against them on Thursday at Sector 50 police station.

The complainant, according to news agency PTI, got in touch with a woman named Naamra Qadir, who is a resident of Shalimar Bagh in Delhi, to discuss work sometime ago in a hotel on Sohna Road. Virat alias Manish Beniwal was also tagged along with Qadir.

The complainant said that he paid Rs. 2.50 lakh to Qadir for business purposes, but when asked about the return, she proposed marriage to him. According to the complainant, he spent nights with Qadir and Virat, and the couple recorded their private moments. They have been blackmailing him on the basis of the video. He said that Qadir threatened to file a rape case against him and extorted more than Rs 80 lakh.

A notice was given to the couple by the police, but they again moved to the Gurugram court for an interim bail, which was later dismissed on November 18.

The couple have been booked under sections 388 (extortion by putting any person in fear), 328 (causing hurt by mean of poison), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 50 police station on Thursday, Station House Officer Rajesh Kumar said, as quoted by news agency PTI