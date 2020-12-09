Deepak Rajain, a law graduate and part of the group of 20 "farmers", reportedly admitted that he is a supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and associated with the BJP.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The group of 20 "farmers", who had backed the new farm laws in a meeting with Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday, reportedly included a Delhi-based lawyer and BJP supporters. According to a report by The Indian Express, most of them run farmers producer organisations (FPOs) with members not more than a few hundred. Some of their FPOs didn't even have 100 members.

The government had called them for a meeting in Delhi on Monday. After spending some time with the Union ministers, the farmers gave Tomar a memorandum supporting the new farm laws, dubbed as "black laws" for farmers, but with amendments such as continuance of MSP and mandi system.

Pushpender Chauhan, one of the 20 so-called farmers, told the English daily that he is a practicing lawyer in Delhi courts and has been living in the national capital since 1985.

"I am basically from Bagpat district of Uttar Pradesh where I have around 3.5 acres of land. I don’t belong to any organisation but I had participated in an agitation related to Indian languages in 1985. We have given conditional support to the new farm laws like the mandi system should continue and there should be equality in the fee structure inside and outside the mandis," the newspaper quoted Chauhan as saying.

Another person, Kanwal Singh Chauhan of Haryana's Sonipat, who led the delegation, was conferred the Padma Shri in 2019 for his contribution in the field of agriculture. According to the report, his Progressive Farmer Club has only 50 members. He had even contested the Assembly election in 1996 on the Janta Dal ticket but lost miserably.

Deepak Rajain, also a law graduate and part of the group of 20 "farmers", reportedly admitted that he is a supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and associated with the BJP.

While the farmers unions, protesting against the farm laws, has remained firm on their demand to scrap the laws, the news of some "farmers" supporting the laws had given the impression that there is a rift among the farmer unions.

