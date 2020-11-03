Delhi: Woman raped in parking lot of Rohini hospital; security guard among arrested
Publish Date: Tue, 03 Nov 2020 10:42 AM IST
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Three people have been arrested by Delhi police in connection with the alleged rape of a woman in the parking lot of a hospital in the Rohini area of the national capital, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday. Those arrested include a security guard of the hospital.
