Delhi Woman, Missing For Last 10 Days, Found Buried In Cemetery; 4 Including Graveyard Caretaker Held

The Delhi Police on Thursday said they found the body of a woman at a crematorium in the national capital on Wednesday. (Image: ANI)

FOUR people have been arrested for allegedly killing a 54-year-old woman and burying her body in a graveyard in the Mangolpuri Police Station area in Delhi. The Police recovered the body of the woman from the cemetery on Wednesday after the accused disclosed the information during the interrogation.

The deceased woman has been identified as Meena who went missing at the Mangolpuri police station on January 2. She was a micro financer who used to give loans to 'Rehri-Patri Hawkers' on daily basis, the police said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

The main accused in the case was identified as Mobin who confessed his crime during the interrogation. Earleir, the police said preliminary inquiry suggests that the woman was murdered by three Muslim men and later cremated at the crematorium.

#WATCH | 4 accused including the caretaker of the graveyard arrested. The caretaker took Rs 5,000 from them to allow them to bury the body in the graveyard: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/n6zlqJKQbq — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2023

Other accused Mobin and Naveen were apprehended and revealed that they along with another accused Rehan murdered her, Delhi Police said. The fourth accused was the caretaker of the graveyard who took Rs 5,000 from them to allow them to bury the body in the graveyard, cops said.

The official said the accused buried the woman's body in Nangloi Graveyard on the intervening night of 2-3 January. She was constantly asking them to return previous loans. The auto used in the offence was also recovered. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

Further investigation into the case is going on.