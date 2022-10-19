Delhi Woman Gang-Raped, Tortured By Five Men In Ghaziabad, 4 Arrested; DCW Issues Notice

A BRUTAL case of gang rape has been reported from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Wednesday, in which a 38-year-old woman, hailing from Delhi, was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by five men. Four of the five accused have been arrested by the Ghaziabad Police while a search is on for the one absconding accused. The Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) has also taken cognisance of the matter and has issued a notice to the Ghaziabad Police.

According to Ghaziabad SP Nipun Agarwal, the Nandgram police on Tuesday received information about a woman found lying on a road in Ghaziabad in critical condition. A police team was rushed to the spot where they found the woman lying in a pool of blood. The police then took her to a nearby hospital, where the victim was undergoing treatment.

"On Tuesday, information was received regarding a woman lying on the road following which a police team rushed to the spot and she was taken to the hospital for the treatment," said Nipun Agarwal, SP, Ghaziabad city.

The victim, as per the police, was a resident of Delhi and had come to her brother's residence in Ghaziabad's Nandgram for a birthday party. After her brother dropped her off, five people allegedly kidnapped her and took her to an unspecified location. The accused allegedly gang-raped her and left her on the scene. "We're taking all necessary actions", the SP said.

"The victim told the police that she came to Ghaziabad the previous day to attend her brother's birthday party. After the party when she was waiting to take an auto-rickshaw home, she was picked by five men who were known to her," the SP added.

The SP said that a case has been registered based on a statement given by the victim's brother. "Initial investigation has revealed that there was some property dispute with the accused," he said.

Meanwhile, the notice issued by the DCW mentioned that the victim was brutally gang-raped for two days and the accused also inserted an iron rod inside her private parts. The woman, the DCW notice said, was returning from a birthday party in Ghaziabad when she was kidnapped by four men in a Scorpio car. "They took her to an unknown location where one more person was waiting for them," the notice reads.

The notice said that the accused brutally gang-raped and tortured her for two days and even inserted an iron rod inside her private parts. "Thereafter, they hid her in a jute bag and threw her out on a road. The woman was found in a very serious condition in a pool of blood, with the iron rod still inside her," the notice said.

The notice has been issued to the Ghaziabad Senior Superintendent of Police seeking an action taken report and a copy of the FIR along with details of arrests made.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal said, "The incident is very horrific and disturbing. It reminds me of the Nirbhaya case. All accused must be arrested immediately and strict action taken against them. I fail to understand how long women and children be subjected to such extreme brutality."