Delhi Woman Dies After Car Hits Scooty, Drags It For Few Kms; DCW Issues Notice To Police

IN A horrific incident in a new year's night in Delhi, a naked body of a woman has been found in the Sultanpuri area of the National Capital, reports news agency ANI.

A woman's body was dragged for a few kms by a car that hit her in Sultanpuri area in early morning hours today.After being hit by the car, the body got entangled in the wheel of the car & was dragged alongside. All the five occupants of the car have been apprehended: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/g5wqYiDZmW — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2023

The girl died a painful death after her scooty met with an accident and her clothes got entangled in the wheel of a car. Due to this, she was dragged for a few kilometres in the night between Saturday and Sunday. Her clothes were ripped, and her naked body was later discovered by the police.

Meanwhile, the Chief of the Delhi Commission for Women, Swati Maliwal, has issued a notice to the Delhi police. She has also questioned the security arrangements on the occasion of the New Year.

दिल्ली की सड़कों पर एक लड़की को नशे में धुत लड़कों ने अपनी गाड़ी से कई किलोमीटर तक घसीटा। उसका शव नग्न अवस्था में सड़क पर मिला। ये बेहद भयानक मामला है। दिल्ली पुलिस को हाज़िरी समन जारी कर रहे हैं। क्या सुरक्षा व्यवस्था थी न्यू ईयर के मौक़े पे ? pic.twitter.com/ai7XzuTOZg — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) January 1, 2023

The woman's body chief, Maliwal, has summoned Delhi police and demanded that the truth come out.

According to the news agency ANI, all five occupants of the car were later apprehended by the police.

Police apprehended the accused on the basis of the registered car number. During probe, the accused said that their car met with an accident with the victim's scooty but they were unaware that she was dragged along with their car for several kms: Harendra K Singh DCP Outer Delhi https://t.co/yGrjnk3sKO pic.twitter.com/1BkLFVmwy6 — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2023