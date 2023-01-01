Delhi Woman Dies After Car Hits Scooty, Drags It For Few Kms; DCW Issues Notice To Police

The girl died a painful death after her scooty met with an accident and her clothes got entangled in the wheel of a car.

By Shivam Shandilya
Sun, 01 Jan 2023 06:47 PM IST
Minute Read
Delhi Woman Dies After Car Hits Scooty, Drags It For Few Kms; DCW Issues Notice To Police
The woman's body chief, Maliwal, has summoned Delhi police and demanded that the truth come out.(ANI)

IN A horrific incident in a new year's night in Delhi, a naked body of a woman has been found in the Sultanpuri area of the National Capital, reports news agency ANI. 

The girl died a painful death after her scooty met with an accident and her clothes got entangled in the wheel of a car. Due to this, she was dragged for a few kilometres in the night between Saturday and Sunday. Her clothes were ripped, and her naked body was later discovered by the police.

Meanwhile, the Chief of the Delhi Commission for Women, Swati Maliwal, has issued a notice to the Delhi police. She has also questioned the security arrangements on the occasion of the New Year.

The woman's body chief, Maliwal, has summoned Delhi police and demanded that the truth come out.

According to the news agency ANI, all five occupants of the car were later apprehended by the police.

Also Read
Three Die In Stampede During Chandrababu Naidu’s Rally In Andhra Pradesh
Three Die In Stampede During Chandrababu Naidu’s Rally In Andhra Pradesh

"Police apprehended the accused on the basis of the registered car number. During probe, the accused said that their car met with an accident with the victim's scooty but they were unaware that she was dragged along with their car for several kms," said Harendra K Singh, DCP, Outer Delhi.

 
Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.