New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A woman has alleged that she was sexually harassed by a man at Delhi Metro's Jor Bagh Station. Taking to Twitter, the woman revealed how the man on the pretext of asking her for directions, exposed himself to her on the station platform. "I normally don't post on tweet, but the traumatising incident that I faced today at the Delhi Metro deserves the attention. This is going to be a long thread so please bear with me. While travelling on the yellow line today, I faced sexual harassment at the Jor Bagh Station," she tweeted.

The woman also alleged that the policeman standing on the platform did not take any action after she approached him for help. She detailed the incident in a long thread of tweets following which the Delhi Police asked her to provide her contact details so that they can reach her.

The woman claimed that on Thursday afternoon when she got off at the Jor Bagh metro station, a man approached her on the pretext of confirming an address.

"The man had asked for my help w an address during the metro ride. I helped him, then got off at my station and sat on the platform to book a cab. The man approached me again at the station under the garb of confirming the address. Believing dat he needed help."

The man flashed his genitals while trying to show me a file containing the address, the woman alleged in a tweet.

"I approached a policeman standing on the platform, but he flatly refused to help me and asked me to go upstairs to talk about it.

"I was still scared but I somehow managed to go upstairs and found other policemen. I asked dem to take me to the CCTV room so that I could recognise him," she said in another tweet.

The woman said that she recognises him, but he fled away by entering a different metro.

"I recognised him too. The entire incident was captured on the camera but then we saw him get into a different metro and leave. I asked them to do something about it but instead, they started victim blaming me and said that I should've created a scene and that there's nothing..," she added.

Taking note of the incident, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) asked her to provide the exact time of the incident.

"Please provide the exact time of the incident. In such cases, commuters are requested to immediately report the matter to the nearest metro staff or contact the customer care centre at the station. They can also call, DMRC helpline no. 155370 or CISF helpline no. 155655 so that immediate help can be provided," the DMRC said in its tweet.

In its statement, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said, "Delhi Metro takes the issue of the safety of our women commuters very seriously. All possible cooperation is being extended to the law and order agencies so that necessary action can be taken".

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has registered a case in this regard. The Delhi Commission for Women also issued a notice to the police and sought an action taken report in connection with the incident.

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta