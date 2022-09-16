Delhi Witnesses First 'Good' Air Day Of Year After Continuous Rainfall

Delhites have been witnessing continuous rainfall since Thursday (September 15). The rainfall has brought much-needed respite from the hot and humid weather. According to India Meteorological Department's prediction, the national capital will witness light rain on September 17, and from September 18 to 22, people living in Delhi will experience a cloudy sky. With the sustained spell, the capital on Friday yielded the first 'Good' air quality day of the year, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

On Friday, the 24-hour average air quality index in Delhi stood at 47, whereas on Thursday the AQI stood at 57. Meanwhile, the AQI reading in neighbouring cities such as Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Greater Noida, and Noida stood at 48, 48, 46, and 47 respectively.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

With the continuous rainfall, the minimum temperature in Delhi also dropped. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 22.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal and the lowest this month, on Friday morning, whereas the maximum temperature stood at 25 degrees Celsius.

This year the capital recorded 127 days of bad air quality (AQI is poor, very poor, or severe) so far. This is the highest since 2016 as in the same year Delhi witnessed 153 such days during the corresponding period.

Delhi recorded its coolest day of September in the last 10 years on Friday with the city's maximum temperature settling eight degrees below normal at 25.9 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

"Today's maximum temperature settled at 25.9 degrees Celsius which is the lowest maximum temperature in September in the last 10 years. There will be a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain or drizzle on Saturday. The maximum and minimum temperatures of Saturday are likely to hover around 31 and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively," an IMD official said.

On Thursday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 31.7 degrees Celsius, the lowest this month so far. Delhi has recorded above-normal maximum temperatures on most of the days in September owing to deficient rainfall.

(With agency inputs)