Delhi Wiped Out 'Keechad': Raghav Chadha As AAP Inches Closer To Thumping Win In MCD Polls

HIGH on confidence with the expected thumping victory in the Delhi MCD Polls, Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha on Wednesday said that "Delhi has wiped out the 'Keechad' that BJP tried to throw on Arvind Kejriwal," adding that "people have voted for the one who works for development".

As per the results announced so far, the Aam Aadmi Party has won 112 of the total 250 wards in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. The ruling dispensation is also leading on 20 other wards, while the BJP, which has been ruling the MCD for the past 15 years, has so far won 91 wards and is leading on 14 others.

"BJP got a befitting reply from the people of Delhi. People have voted for the one who works for development. Today, Delhi has wiped out the 'keechar' that BJP tried to throw on Arvind Kejriwal. We will transform Delhi into the most beautiful city in the world," AAP MP Raghav Chadha said.