Weekend Curfew: Delhi, during the last 24 hours, recorded nearly 20,000 infections, while 141 fatalities took the death toll in the national capital to 11,793.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The weekend curfew in Delhi started Friday night as the city grapples with soaring COVID-19 cases. All activities and movements of individuals have been prohibited during the weekend curfew which will continue till 6 am on Monday. Bars, gyms, auditoriums, restaurants, shopping malls across Delhi have been closed during the weekend curfew, however, essential services are allowed.

The decision to impose a weekend curfew in the national capital was taken as the city is witnessing a massive surge in daily infections. Delhi, during the last 24 hours, recorded nearly 20,000 infections, while 141 fatalities took the death toll in the national capital to 11,793.

In the weekend lockdown, people cannot step out without any valid reason or emergency. Only movements of essential services, goods and other services will be allowed and that too with a movement pass. People who are going to step out for no valid reason and without any movement pass will face consequences, according to the Delhi Police.

What will happen if you breach curfew restrictions in Delhi?

*A person who is going to step out without any valid reason is likely to face arrest.

*A case will be registered against anyone who will be found moving without any emergency or for essential services.

*Anyone coming out of their homes will definitely be checked by police personnel and questioned.

*Medical services and supply of food materials, fruits and vegetables, however, will go on as usual.

The Delhi Police has also started a coronavirus helpline service to help those who have a genuine reason or emergency and are facing difficulty in the movement. The helpline number is -- 011-23469900.

People can also apply for a curfew pass if they want to go out for essential services. Here's the step-wise guide to apply for a curfew pass online:

Step 1: You need to visit the official website of Delhi police i.e. www.delhipolice.nic.in, where you will find the option of Movement Pass.

Step 2: After clicking on that option, you need to create your account, and need to log in by entering your username and password.

Step 3: Now, you need to fill the application form, where you need to upload your photo and identification proof.

Step 4: After this, you will receive an SMS, once your application is approved.

Step 5: Now, you can download the e pass on your mobile phone or can even take a hard copy of it for future use.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma