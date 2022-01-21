New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday rejected the proposal of the Delhi government to lift the weekend curfew in the national capital amid the delining cases of COVID-19. However, the LG has approved another proposal of allowing private offices to operate at 50 per cent capacity.

The LG office further rejected the Delhi government's recommendation to end the odd-even system for the opening of shops in markets across the national capital and said that the decision on the subject will be taken once the COVID situation in the national capital improves further.

The LG's rejection to ending night curfew and the odd-even system came after the Delhi government today recommended the LG to lift the weekend curfew imposed in the city, allow private offices to function at 50 per cent capacity and end the odd-even system for opening of shops.

The decision to impose a weekend curfew was taken by Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on January 1 due to the rise in COVID cases in the city.

Weekend curfew kicks in from Friday night curbing non-essential activities. A night curfew during weekdays is already in place from 10 pm to 5 am. The DDMA had also imposed other restrictions including the closure of all private offices dealing with non-essential services.

The recommendations from the Delhi government were sent after the daily number of COVID cases and positivity rate in Delhi witnessed a decline in the past few days. Delhi on Thursday reported 12,306 fresh COVID-19 cases and 43 more fatalities, while the positivity rate dipped to 21.48 per cent. This is the highest number of deaths reported in a day since June 10, 2021, when 44 fatalities were recorded.

Delhi had logged 35 deaths and 13,785 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 23.86 per cent. The city had recorded 28,867 COVID-19 cases last Thursday, the sharpest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic. The number then declined to 24,383 on Friday, 20,718 on Saturday, 18,286 on Sunday, 12,527 on Monday, and 11,684 on Tuesday.

The positivity rate stood at 30.6 per cent on Saturday, the highest in the ongoing wave of the pandemic so far, 27.9 per cent on Sunday, 28 per cent on Monday and 22.5 per cent on Tuesday.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan