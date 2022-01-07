New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid rising cases of Covid-19, the Delhi government on Tuesday has imposed a weekend curfew to curb the spread of the infection in the national capital. The Weekend curfew will come into effect tonight (Friday, January 07) from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday.

“Covid-19 cases are on a rise in Delhi and the rest of the country. However, it is a relief that the Omicron variant here is showing similar trends to that of the world. It shows mild symptoms that are curable at home isolation. But we still need to take necessary precautions to curb the infection,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said after having a meeting with Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting earlier this week.

Here is all that you need to know about Delhi’s weekend curfew:

*First and foremost, the Delhi Weekend curfew will kick-in from Friday 10:00 pm to Monday 5:00 am.

*Shops, and markets will remain closed during this period.

*As per DDMA, people who as healthcare workers, government officials involved in essential and emergency services, such as police, fire department, public transport, etc will be allowed to move out.

* People who are shopping for essential care will be allowed to go outside during the curfew.

*Judges, judicial officers, court staff, lawyers connected with the case hearing on the production of valid identity cards will be permitted

*People who belong to TV and print media on the production of valid identity cards will be allowed to travel during the night curfew.

*As per the orders given by the DDMA, during the weekdays, DTC buses and Delhi Metro will be allowed to function at 100 per cent capacity.

*Pregnant women and people needing medical aid would be allowed to travel during the curfew only if they produce valid doctor’s prescriptions.

*People who are on their way to attend a wedding would be allowed only if they show a soft or hard copy of the wedding card.

*It should be noted that only 20 people in a marriage function are allowed.

*Students who are appearing for examinations will be allowed to travel during the weekend curfew. However, they have to show their valid admit card.

*Food delivering services such as Swiggy and Zomato will be permitted.

*People who are coming and going to airports, railway stations, lSBTs are allowed to travel on the production of a valid ticket.

*On weekdays, private offices in the national capital will work 50 per cent of the capacity strictly adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

On Thursday, the national capital reported 15,097 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day rise after May 8. The number of cases shows a significant rise of 41 per cent from the previous day.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen