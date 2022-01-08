New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The weekend curfew imposed in the National Capital will be relaxed on Sunday in the wake of Guru Gobind Singh birth anniversary. Devotees will be allowed to visit the Gurudwaras while following COVID protocol. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Saturday permitted the devotees to visit Delhi Gurudwaras on occasion of Prakash Parb of Guru Gobind Singh ji on Sunday, January 9, 2022.

DDMA said that COVID appropriate behaviour must be followed inside Gurudwara premises with ‘thermal screening, social distancing, hygiene, wearing of mask, use of sanitiser, staggering of timing etc’.

The Delhi government urged Gurudwara Management Committees to follow the COVID-19 guidelines in ‘letter and spirit’.

This is a breaking story. More information will be updated soon.

