Delhi Weekend Curfew: National capital wears deserted look as curfew brings life to standstill | see pics
New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: As Delhi has been grappling under the cascading impact of the fourth wave of coronavirus, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal imposed a weekend lockdown in the national capital. The weekend lockdown is currently underway and it began on Friday at 10 PM and will end at 6 AM on Monday. As life has taken a pause in the national capital, here's how Delhi looks like:
Minto Road
Weekend curfew imposed in Delhi till 5am on Monday; all non-essential movement of individuals is prohibited during this period— ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2021
Checking of vehicles underway at Minto Road pic.twitter.com/i4pk1YrjP3
Delhi Police is keeping a proper check and those people who are moving out are being asked for the movement pass. The non-essential movement in the national capital has been prohibited in the weekend lockdown.
Preet Vihar
Checking of vehicles underway at Preet Vihar and Moolchand as weekend curfew is imposed in #Delhi till 5am on Monday to curb the spread of COVID19 infection— ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2021
All non-essential movement of individuals is not permitted during this period pic.twitter.com/jbq49jRqBs
INA, Vikas Marg and Connaught Place
Delhi: Police pickets placed at various places in the city for checking of vehicles and movement of people during COVID19 induced weekend lockdown— ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2021
Visuals from INA, Vikas Marg and Connaught Place pic.twitter.com/TGLANfFgjO
Delhi Police is checking the vehicles and movement of people who are stepping out in the weekend lockdown. The roads and streets are empty in Connaught Place.
In the weekend curfew, people are not allowed to step out until there is some valid reason or an emergency. Delhi Police have also issued a movement pass for people who needs to go out for essential services, activities like vaccination, going to railway stations, airports, grocery and fruit and vegetable stalls.
The Delhi government has also said that the e-pass that was earlier issued for night curfew will also be applicable during the night curfew.
During the weekend curfew, restaurants, gyms, spas, malls, and bars have been closed. Only take away services are allowed in the national capital.
On Friday, Delhi recorded around 20,000 cases and 141 deaths, which has prompt Chief Minister Kejriwal to order to set up more coronavirus facilities and increase the strength of oxygen beds. On the other hand, India reported more than 2 lakh cases in the country for the third straight day which has taken the total tally to 1.45 crore.
