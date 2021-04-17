Delhi Weekend Curfew: On Friday, Delhi recorded around 20,000 cases and 141 deaths, which has prompt Chief Minister Kejriwal to order to set up more coronavirus facilities and increase the strength of oxygen beds.

New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: As Delhi has been grappling under the cascading impact of the fourth wave of coronavirus, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal imposed a weekend lockdown in the national capital. The weekend lockdown is currently underway and it began on Friday at 10 PM and will end at 6 AM on Monday. As life has taken a pause in the national capital, here's how Delhi looks like:

Minto Road

Weekend curfew imposed in Delhi till 5am on Monday; all non-essential movement of individuals is prohibited during this period



Checking of vehicles underway at Minto Road pic.twitter.com/i4pk1YrjP3 — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2021

Delhi Police is keeping a proper check and those people who are moving out are being asked for the movement pass. The non-essential movement in the national capital has been prohibited in the weekend lockdown.

Preet Vihar

Checking of vehicles underway at Preet Vihar and Moolchand as weekend curfew is imposed in #Delhi till 5am on Monday to curb the spread of COVID19 infection



All non-essential movement of individuals is not permitted during this period pic.twitter.com/jbq49jRqBs — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2021

INA, Vikas Marg and Connaught Place

Delhi: Police pickets placed at various places in the city for checking of vehicles and movement of people during COVID19 induced weekend lockdown



Visuals from INA, Vikas Marg and Connaught Place pic.twitter.com/TGLANfFgjO — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2021

Delhi Police is checking the vehicles and movement of people who are stepping out in the weekend lockdown. The roads and streets are empty in Connaught Place.

In the weekend curfew, people are not allowed to step out until there is some valid reason or an emergency. Delhi Police have also issued a movement pass for people who needs to go out for essential services, activities like vaccination, going to railway stations, airports, grocery and fruit and vegetable stalls.

The Delhi government has also said that the e-pass that was earlier issued for night curfew will also be applicable during the night curfew.

During the weekend curfew, restaurants, gyms, spas, malls, and bars have been closed. Only take away services are allowed in the national capital.

On Friday, Delhi recorded around 20,000 cases and 141 deaths, which has prompt Chief Minister Kejriwal to order to set up more coronavirus facilities and increase the strength of oxygen beds. On the other hand, India reported more than 2 lakh cases in the country for the third straight day which has taken the total tally to 1.45 crore.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma