New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi government on Thursday announced stricter curbs in the national capital, including imposition of weekend curfew, amid the ongoing fourth wave in the city-state. The curfew will remain into effect from 10 pm on Friday till 6 am on Monday.

Addressing the media, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that shopping malls, gyms, spas and auditoriums will remain closed. Meanwhile, cinema halls will be allowed to operate will 30 per cent capacity.

He further announced that restaurants will not be allowed to provide dine-in service and only home delivery of food will be allowed during the new curbs.

Kejriwal said that essential services will be allowed during the weekend lockdown and people going to weddings, which are already planned, will be provided with curfew passes.

Moreover, one weekly market per day per municipal zone will be allowed to operate to arrest spread of coronavirus, he announced.

"These restrictions are for your sake. It will be inconvenient but these restrictions are necessary to break the chain of transmission," the chief minister said in his video address.

The chief minister also said there was no shortage of hospital beds and over 5,000 were still available for COVID patients. Efforts to increase beds on a large scale will also be made, he assured.

The new curbs in the national capital have been announced after Kejriwal held a meeting with Lieutenant General Anil Baijal over the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the city-state and also met Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain and other top health officials.

Earlier, Kejriwal had said that his government was not in favour of imposing a complete lockdown in the national capital and that it would be enforced only if the "hospital system collapses" in Delhi.

The weekend curfew comes in addition to the 8-hour night curfew already into effect in the national capital.

Delhi on Wednesday reported its highest single-day spike of 17,282 fresh COVID-19 cases, which pushed its total tally past 7.67 lakh. The death toll in Delhi also climbed up to 111,540 after 104 new fatalities during the same span of time.

Meanwhile, the country reported added a record over 2 lakh new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the total tally of cases to 1,40,74,564, while the active cases surpassed the 14-lakh mark

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta