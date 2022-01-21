New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As the national capital started to witness a declining trend in COVID-19 cases, the Delhi government on Friday proposed lifting the weekend curfew, ending the odd-even system for opening of shops, and allowing private offices to run with 50 per cent staff in the city. The proposal by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been sent to Lt Governor Anil Baijal for approval.

Traders in many parts of the city have demanded the lifting of the curbs including those imposed on shops selling non-essential items on alternate days based on the odd-even system. The weekend curfew, in place from 10 pm Friday till Monday 5 am, will be lifted if the LG grants permission to the Delhi government's proposal.

The decision to impose a weekend curfew was taken by Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on January 1 due to the rise in COVID cases in the city. Weekend curfew kicks in from Friday night curbing non-essential activities. A night curfew during weekdays is already in place from 10 pm to 5 am. The DDMA had also imposed other restrictions including the closure of all private offices dealing with non-essential services.

The decision to ease the restrictions was taken in view of the declining number of COVID cases in the city. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain also asserted that the COVID-19 situation in the national capital is in control, and said the virus was the primary cause of death in only three of the 43 fatalities recorded the previous day.

Asserting that the situation is in control, he said that the government has written to LG Anil Baijal on withdrawing of weekend curfew and lifting the odd-even rule for the opening of shops. "Experts had warned that Delhi can record one lakh cases daily during this wave but that danger has been averted. We will take a call on the lifting of more restrictions within three-four days," he said.

The daily number of COVID cases and positivity rate has witnessed a decline in the past few days. Delhi on Thursday reported 12,306 fresh COVID-19 cases and 43 fatalities, with the positivity rate dipping to 21.48 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

The city had recorded 28,867 COVID cases with a 29.21 positivity rate on January 13, the sharpest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic. The number then declined to 24,383 on Friday, 20,718 on Saturday, 18,286 on Sunday, 12,527 on Monday, and 11,684 on Tuesday last week.

