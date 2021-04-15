New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced sweeping restrictions, including a weekend curfew and the closure of malls, gyms, spas and auditoriums, in a bid to break the chain of COVID infections in the city. The weekend curfew will be imposed from Friday 10 pm till Monday 6 am. All essential services will however remain exempted during the curfew timings.

"We need to do something urgently to control the spike in Covid cases. For this, we have taken a decision that there will be weekend curfew in Delhi", Arvind Kejriwal said today. The Delhi government had earlier this month announced a night curfew in the national capital till April 30. The night curfew in Delhi currently starts at 10 pm and continues till 5 am.

The latest set of restrictions were announced as Kejriwal met Delhi LG, Health Minister Satyendar Jain and other top officials to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the city. Experts have also advised a partial lockdown or a weekend curfew in Delhi to curb the spread of the deadly pathogen.

Here's a list of what will remain open and what will be closed during Delhi Weekend Curfew:

Whats open?

Only essential services will be allowed to oeprate in the national capital during the Weekend Curfew.

E-passes will be given to those involved in permitted activities.

Cinema Halls will operate at 30 per cent capacity.

Only one weekly market allowed per day per zone.

Only takeaways are allowed in restaurants and hotels.

Curfew passes will be given to those whose marriages are scheduled and venues are fixed during the curfew timings.

Whats closed?

Malls

Gyms

Swimming pools

Auditoriums

Spas

No dine-in will be allowed in restaurants during the curfew timings

Kejriwal said that COVID-19 cases are rising every day in Delhi and the restrictions were needed to check the spread of the virus. The government will also ensure strict enforcement of COVID appropriate behaviour such as wearing masks, Kejriwal said, noting that many people were still not following it.

The national capital witnessed its highest single-day spike of over 17,000 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours pushing its total tally past 7.67 lakh. The death toll in Delhi also climbed up to 111,540 after 104 new fatalities during the same span of time.

This is the highest one-day spike Delhi has ever witnessed since the pandemic reached the national capital last year. The 104 fatalities were also the highest since November 30.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan