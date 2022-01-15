New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The weekend curfew, imposed in the national capital to check Covid spread, kicked in from Friday night putting on hold all non-essential activities for the next 55 hours. The weekend curfew has been imposed from 10 pm on Friday till 5 am on Monday by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) through its order on January 1.

Meanwhile, the DDMA on Friday announced that both night and weekend curfew will continue to be in force in the national capital till furthers by the authorities. While night curfew comes into force from 10 pm to 5 am every day, the weekend curfew kicks in at 10 pm on Friday and continues till 5 am on the subsequent Monday.

What is allowed?

Buses and metro trains will be allowed to run at full seating capacity to avoid crowding outside metro stations and at bus stops

Essential and emergency services shall be allowed on production of valid identity cards during night and weekend curfew.

Employees of the Government of India, its autonomous or subordinate offices, and PSUs will be allowed on the production of valid identity cards according to the restrictions imposed by the Union government.

Judges and staff members of all courts of Delhi, as well as advocates, legal counsels, connected with the case hearing, will be allowed to the production of valid identity cards, service ID Card, photo entry passes, and permission letters issued by the court administration.

Officials in the offices of diplomats of various countries as well as persons holding any Constitutional post will be allowed on the production of valid identity cards.

All private medical personnel such as doctors, nursing staff, paramedics, and other hospital services such as hospitals, diagnostic centres, testing laboratories, clinics, pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies, medical oxygen suppliers and other medical and health services will be allowed on production of valid ID card.

Pregnant women and patients for getting medical and health services along with attendants will be allowed on production of valid identity cards and doctor's prescriptions.

Persons who are going for COVID-19 testing or vaccination will also be allowed on the production of valid identity cards.

Persons coming from or going to airports, railway stations, inter-state bus terminuses will be allowed to travel on the production of valid ticket.

Electronic and print media will be allowed on production of valid identity cards.

Students shall be allowed to appear in the examination on production of valid admit cards.

The examination staff deployed for exam duties shall be allowed to travel on production of valid identity cards or examination duty orders.

Movement of individuals for marriage related-gatherings up to 20 persons will be on production of soft or hard copy of marriage card.

Restrictions/ What is not allowed?

The non-essential movement will not be allowed during the weekend curfew.

Persons not falling into the above listed exempted category will not be allowed.

All govt officials except for those engaged in essential services will be restricted to work from home.

50 per cent workforce of private offices will also work from home.

Apart from this, all the other restrictions under the Yellow alert will remain in place throughout the week

Delhi witness dip in new COVID cases:

The national capital on Friday recorded 24,383 COVID-19 cases, a 15.5 per cent decline from a day earlier, even as the positivity rate mounted to 30.64 per cent, indicating that every third sample collected for a coronavirus test returned a positive report in the past 24 hours. Thirty-four fatalities were also reported on Friday, according to data shared by the Delhi health department.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan