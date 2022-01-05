New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A weekend curfew has been imposed in Delhi in wake of the alarming rise in COVID-19 cases in the city. The weekend curfew will come into force every Friday at 10 pm and will continue till Monday at 5 am. Following is a list of exemptions and restrictions during the curfew:

What will be allowed?

Buses and metro trains will be allowed to run at full seating capacity to avoid crowding outside metro stations and at bus stops

Essential and emergency services shall be allowed on production of valid identity cards during night and weekend curfew.

Employees of the Government of India, its autonomous or subordinate offices, and PSUs will be allowed on production of valid identity cards and according to the restrictions imposed by the Union government.

Judges and staff members of all courts of Delhi, as well as advocates, legal counsels, connected with the case hearing, will be allowed on production of valid identity cards, service ID Card, photo entry passes, and permission letters issued by the court administration.

Officials in the offices of diplomats of various countries as well as persons holding any Constitutional post will be allowed on production of valid identity cards.

All private medical personnel such as doctors, nursing staff, paramedics, and other hospital services such as hospitals, diagnostic centres, testing laboratories, clinics, pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies, medical oxygen suppliers and other medical and health services will be allowed on production of valid ID card.

Pregnant women and patients for getting medical and health services along with attendants will be allowed on production of valid identity card and doctor's prescription.

Persons who are going for COVID-19 testing or vaccination will also be allowed on production of valid identity card.

Persons coming from or going to airports, railway stations, inter-state bus terminuses will be allowed to travel on production of valid ticket.

Electronic and print Media will be allowed on production of valid identity card.

Students shall be allowed to appear in examination on production of valid admit card.

The examination staff deployed for exam duties shall be allowed to travel on production of valid identity card or examination duty order.

Movement of individual for marriage related-gatherings up to 20 persons will be on production of soft or hard copy of marriage card.

Restrictions/ What will not be allowed?

The non-essential movement will not be allowed during the weekend curfew.

Persons not falling into the above listed exempted category will not be allowed.

All govt officials except for those engaged in essential services will be restricted to work from home.

50 per cent workforce of private offices will also work from home.

Apart from this, all the other restrictions under the Yellow alert will remain in place throughout the week.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha