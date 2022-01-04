New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi government on Tuesday decided to impose a weekend curfew in wake of the alarming rise in the new COVID-19 cases in the city, news agency PTI reported. Delhi has been reporting a significant surge in new COVID-19 from the last seven days. Earlier on Monday, Delhi reported over 4,000 COVID-19 infections, which is the highest single-day rise since May. The positivity rate in the national capital also spiralled to 6.46 per cent.

Informing about Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia, said that the DDMA has decided to impose a weekend curfew in the national capital. The weekend curfew will come into force every Friday at 10 pm and will continue till Monday at 5 am.

Sisodia further said that all government officials, except for those engaged in essential services, will work from home, while 50 per cent workforce of private offices will work from home. He also said that DTC buses and Delhi Metro will start running at full capacity again to avoid crowding outside metro stations and bus stops.

"DDMA has decided to impose a curfew in Delhi on Saturdays and Sundays to curb COVID surge. All govt officials except for those engaged in essential services will work from home. 50% workforce of private offices will work from home", Sisodia said, adding, "Buses and metro trains will again run at full seating capacity to avoid crowding outside metro stations and at bus stops".

The decision came after the COVID review meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), which was chaired by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. The Delhi government had on December 29 imposed the yellow alert in the national capital. Under the yellow alert of the GRAP, cinemas, gyms are shut and shops have been allowed on an odd-even basis, while schools and other educational institutions have been closed.

Delhi on Monday reported 4,099 fresh COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate spiralled to 6.46 per cent, with Health Minister Satyendar Jain saying the Omicron variant of coronavirus is behind the surge in infections in the city and more restrictions will be implemented if the bed occupancy rate goes up.

The number of new cases and positivity rate in the city is the highest since May 18. According to the DDMA-approved Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), a positivity rate of more than five per cent for two consecutive days is one of the criteria to declare a 'red alert' which would mean a 'total curfew' and halting of most economic activities in the capital.

According to the latest government data, only 420 (4.65 per cent) of the 9,029 beds in Delhi hospitals are occupied. As many as 124 patients need oxygen, while seven are on ventilator support.

