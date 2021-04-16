People can apply for the curfew pass if they want to step out during the curfew timings for essential services and if they are required to visit the market to buy essential items or for any other essential activity. Here's how to do it.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the massive surge in daily coronavirus cases, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced a weekend lockdown in the national capital barring all activities except essential services. The weekend curfew in Delhi will start from 10 PM on Friday and will end at 6 AM on Monday. Delhi has been witnessing more than 15,000 coronavirus cases from the last few days and to curb the further spread of the deadly pathogen, all malls, gyms, bars, restaurants, auditoriums, swimming pools have been closed.

However, people can apply for the curfew pass if they want to step out during the curfew timings for essential services and if they are required to visit the market to buy essential items or for any other essential activity. The Delhi government said that curfew passes will be issued to those involved in essential activities and also to those whose marriages are fixed during the curfew dates and venues are fixed

How to apply for a Delhi curfew pass online?

Step 1: Those who want to apply for a curfew pass, need to visit the official website of Delhi Police i.e. www.delhipolice.nic.in

Step 2: After this, you will see the option of 'movement pass', click on that option.

Step 3: Now, click on the 'create an account' option

Step 4: Once done with the process, now login using your username and password

Step 5: Now, you will be able to fill the application form.

Step 6: You will now be asked to upload your identification proof like Aadhaar card, passport, voter ID card, and passport size picture.

Step 7: Now, you can submit your application.

Step 8: After this, you will receive an SMS once your curfew pass is approved.

Step 9: In the next step, you need to login, and download the pass.

Step 10: You can now save it on your phone or can also take a hard copy of it.

On Thursday, Delhi reported 16,699 cases and 112 deaths. The fresh infections took the overall caseload in the national capital to 7,84,137, while the death toll reached 11,652. Talking about India's cases, the country registered 217,353 new cases, in the last 24 hours. This is the second day in a row when the country registered over 2 lakh fresh infections in a span of 24 hours.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma